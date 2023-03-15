Head to Head Contrast: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Haemonetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.15 -$8.66 million ($0.20) -18.85 Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.93 $43.38 million $1.85 41.84

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -31.05% -24.21% -18.59% Haemonetics 8.48% 19.84% 8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats KORU Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

