Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Heineken Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

