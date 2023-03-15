Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 446,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,291,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Hempacco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Hempacco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hempacco

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.