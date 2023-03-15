Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $640.50

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 640.50 ($7.81) and traded as high as GBX 728.66 ($8.88). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.75), with a volume of 70,109 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.50. The firm has a market cap of £642.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

