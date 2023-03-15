HLS Therapeutics (HLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect HLS Therapeutics to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE HLS opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.50. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.