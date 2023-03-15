Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.85

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.85 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 70.35 ($0.86). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,961,579 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £358.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.85.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

