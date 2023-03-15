Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.46. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

