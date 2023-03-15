Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a report issued on Sunday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FIXX opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.01. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Homology Medicines by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.