Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

