Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 19.5 %

HUMRF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

