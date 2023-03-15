HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.08

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.08 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.61). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 73,036 shares traded.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.41 and a beta of 0.89.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

