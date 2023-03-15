I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in I-Mab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 33.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

