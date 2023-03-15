Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.10 ($5.48). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €4.96 ($5.33), with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $179,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

