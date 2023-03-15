Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $822.15

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.15 ($10.02) and traded as high as GBX 872.50 ($10.63). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 870 ($10.60), with a volume of 837,789 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.22) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.78) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 909.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 822.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.