Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Infosys (NYSE:INFYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

