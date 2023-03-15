Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

