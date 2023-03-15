Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 991 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,557.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,539.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

