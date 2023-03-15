Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $272.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.99. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $227.94 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

