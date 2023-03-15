Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 75,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Intel Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

