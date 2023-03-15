InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,969.48

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,969.48 ($60.57) and traded as high as GBX 5,490 ($66.91). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,456 ($66.50), with a volume of 588,484 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($70.08) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.64) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($75.56) to GBX 6,000 ($73.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,750 ($70.08).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,172.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,525.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,969.48.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,744.19%.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.29), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,419,378.11). Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.