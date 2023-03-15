International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Shares Up 1.2%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.72). 1,625,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,447,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 370 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.11.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

