Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $674,448.78 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26.

On Friday, February 24th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $350,608.65.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

