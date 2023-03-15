Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 442,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 1.1 %

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

