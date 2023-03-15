Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Gap Down to $47.55

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $42.56. Invesco KBW Bank ETF shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 939,454 shares changing hands.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

