Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Gap Down to $47.55

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $42.56. Invesco KBW Bank ETF shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 939,454 shares changing hands.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.