Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 119,339 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
