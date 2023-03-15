Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 119,339 shares.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,008,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,897,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

