Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.