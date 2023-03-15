iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $124.38.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

