iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 809.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

