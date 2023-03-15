iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

