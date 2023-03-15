iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $32,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

