iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8,292.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.