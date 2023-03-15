iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.46

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.46 and traded as low as $24.90. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 216,287 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

