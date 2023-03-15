iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

