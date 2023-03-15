iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

