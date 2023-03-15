iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,929 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.