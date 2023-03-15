iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,635,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

