iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

