Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 145,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

