Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

