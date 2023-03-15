Jane Street Group LLC Sells 641,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

