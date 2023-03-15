Janesh Moorjani Sells 3,956 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

