JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $74.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
JD.com Trading Up 0.8 %
JD stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
