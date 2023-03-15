JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $74.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 0.8 %

JD stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.