Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,850 ($22.55) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,950 ($23.77) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,880.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

HKMPF opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.