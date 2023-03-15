Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Elliman Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.

NYSE:DOUG opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

