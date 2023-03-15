Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferguson plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $8.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Shares of FERG opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 8,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

