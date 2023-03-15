JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

