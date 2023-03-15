JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

NYSE:GS opened at $322.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

