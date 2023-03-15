Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.32

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.32 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.47). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 3,487,380 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £514.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Service Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,648.99). Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

