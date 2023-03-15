JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Neutral

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
