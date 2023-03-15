JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Neutral

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

