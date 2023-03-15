JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NVEI opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $79.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nuvei by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nuvei by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

