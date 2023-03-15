JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

